Gila Regional Medical Center Chooses New CEO
April 19, 2017 - After a nationwide search that resulted in 120 applications for the Chief Executive Officer for Gila Regional Medical Center , the Board of Trustee decided to hire Mrs. Taffy Arias as the new CEO for the hospital. Mrs. Arias will be coming to Silver City from a small town in North Carolina of 5600 people and was the CEO for Martin General Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, ...
|Apr 8
|Nice
|1
|New Mexico airline service threatened if White ...
|Mar '17
|lambert
|1
|Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|someone on the si...
|355
|Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s...
|Feb '17
|einstein
|1
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Information and concern
|Jan '17
|mandmlb
|1
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Edwin
|28
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC