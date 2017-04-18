Gila Regional Medical Center Chooses ...

Gila Regional Medical Center Chooses New CEO

April 19, 2017 - After a nationwide search that resulted in 120 applications for the Chief Executive Officer for Gila Regional Medical Center , the Board of Trustee decided to hire Mrs. Taffy Arias as the new CEO for the hospital. Mrs. Arias will be coming to Silver City from a small town in North Carolina of 5600 people and was the CEO for Martin General Hospital.

