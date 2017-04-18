Federal jury convicts Silver City man on federal firearms and narcotics trafficking offenses
A federal jury sitting in Las Cruces, N.M., returned a verdict on Friday afternoon finding Trevor Lee Thayer, 46, of Silver City, N.M., guilty of violating the federal firearms and narcotics trafficking laws after a five-day trial. The jury found Thayer guilty on two firearms charges and one narcotics trafficking charge, and acquitted Thayer on three firearms charges and a narcotics trafficking charge.
