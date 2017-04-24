Council unsure of finances for FY 2017-18
The amount of "hold harmless" reimbursements from Santa Fe to Silver City for fiscal year 2017-2018 was the subject of considerable discussion at the Tuesday, Apr. 24, meeting of the Silver City Town Council. Town Manager Alex Brown stated that because the state legislature has taken no action to define what communities can expect in the way of recompense, the town is still unsure of how to proceed in developing the FY2017-18 budget.
