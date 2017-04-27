Council plans campaign on budget crisis
Little about the state of New Mexico's budget is certain, but one thing seems clear: the town of Silver City will be severely affected by whatever shape it takes. So, as the New Mexico Legislature prepares for a special session, the town is preparing for an education drive to explain to legislators and the public what could happen to the town if the worst case scenario is realized in Santa Fe.
