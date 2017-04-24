Copper Country Senior Olympics Opening Ceremonies

The Copper Country Senior Olympics held their opening ceremonies at Fox Field in Silver City on Saturday, one of many special events happening that day. Mario Quintana, Local Coordinator, presided over the event, which included the presentation of colors by the Gaffney-Oglesby Detachment 1328 Marine Corps League, the singing of the National Anthem, an Invocation by Deacon Bill HolguA n, remarks by local dignitaries and the Torch Walk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.