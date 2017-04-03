Arenas Valley crash injures two

About 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, a two-car collision occurred on U.S. Highway 180 near the intersection of Racetrack Road in Arenas Valley. According to a trusted source, Mr. Johnnie Sanchez, 84, of Silver City, turned west onto Highway 180 from Racetrack Road in his silver 2009 Toyota sedan, failed to yield to oncoming traffic, and was struck by a 2006 green Jeep SUV, driven by Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.