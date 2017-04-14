AmeriCorps to start Fort Bayard work
Nine AmeriCorps members arrived in Santa Clara on Wednesday to begin working at Fort Bayard to board up some of the buildings to prevent them from decaying further Santa Clara Mayor Richard Bauch told village trustees at their meeting Thursday afternoon. The crew will stay at the National Guard Armory and spend the next three months working at Fort Bayard, boarding up buildings, building and improving walkways and trails, securing windows and doors, and renovating storage areas at the historic fort.
