3D movie based on Silver City resident's books to be screened at Cannes film festival
Silver City resident Angela Sommer-Bodenburg has written a series of The Little Vampire books, children's books, which have been translated into languages all over the world. A new 3D animation of the story, currently in production, is scheduled for a worldwide release on Halloween 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, ...
|Apr 8
|Nice
|1
|New Mexico airline service threatened if White ...
|Mar '17
|lambert
|1
|Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|someone on the si...
|355
|Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s...
|Feb '17
|einstein
|1
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Information and concern
|Jan '17
|mandmlb
|1
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Edwin
|28
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC