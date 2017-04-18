3D movie based on Silver City residen...

3D movie based on Silver City resident's books to be screened at Cannes film festival

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Grant County Beat

Silver City resident Angela Sommer-Bodenburg has written a series of The Little Vampire books, children's books, which have been translated into languages all over the world. A new 3D animation of the story, currently in production, is scheduled for a worldwide release on Halloween 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, ... Apr 8 Nice 1
News New Mexico airline service threatened if White ... Mar '17 lambert 1
News Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09) Mar '17 someone on the si... 355
News Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s... Feb '17 einstein 1
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
Information and concern Jan '17 mandmlb 1
Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08) Jan '17 Edwin 28
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Grant County was issued at April 23 at 1:53PM MDT

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,507,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC