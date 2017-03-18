Woman admits to stealing from blind man

A Santa Clara woman was given a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to stealing $6,000 from an elderly, blind man she was responsible for taking care of. Lorenza Chavarria, 61, was charged with larceny of more than $2,500 but less than $20,000, a third-degree felony, on July 21, 2016, after the man's grandson discovered more than $6,000 in cash missing from his grandfather's savings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.