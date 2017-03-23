Veterans Resources Fair to be held Fr...

Veterans Resources Fair to be held Friday at WNMU

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Scdailypress.com

Military Veterans, Guard/Reserve Members, and transitioning active-duty military personnel can learn about the many federal and state benefits available for them and their families at a free in Silver City tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Western New Mexico University's Student Memorial Building, 1000 West College Ave. The fair is presented by the New Mexico Department of Veterans' Services , the state agency which advocates on behalf of and provides assistance for the 170,000 veterans living in New Mexico NMDVS staff are scheduled to be joined by representatives from the New Mexico VA Health Care System, the New Mexico VA Regional office, the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, WNMU, and other federal, state and local agencies with information for veterans and their families about: According to the latest VA data, more than 6,800 veterans live in the four-county southwestern ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico airline service threatened if White ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09) Mar 5 someone on the si... 355
News Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s... Feb 26 einstein 1
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
Information and concern Jan '17 mandmlb 1
Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08) Jan '17 Edwin 28
News Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11) Jan '17 Panhead_Mike 10
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Grant County was issued at March 23 at 6:51AM MDT

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,417 • Total comments across all topics: 279,767,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC