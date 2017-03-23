Veterans Resources Fair to be held Friday at WNMU

Military Veterans, Guard/Reserve Members, and transitioning active-duty military personnel can learn about the many federal and state benefits available for them and their families at a free in Silver City tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Western New Mexico University's Student Memorial Building, 1000 West College Ave. The fair is presented by the New Mexico Department of Veterans' Services , the state agency which advocates on behalf of and provides assistance for the 170,000 veterans living in New Mexico NMDVS staff are scheduled to be joined by representatives from the New Mexico VA Health Care System, the New Mexico VA Regional office, the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, WNMU, and other federal, state and local agencies with information for veterans and their families about: According to the latest VA data, more than 6,800 veterans live in the four-county southwestern ... (more)

