Veterans Resources Fair to be held Friday at WNMU
Military Veterans, Guard/Reserve Members, and transitioning active-duty military personnel can learn about the many federal and state benefits available for them and their families at a free in Silver City tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Western New Mexico University's Student Memorial Building, 1000 West College Ave. The fair is presented by the New Mexico Department of Veterans' Services , the state agency which advocates on behalf of and provides assistance for the 170,000 veterans living in New Mexico NMDVS staff are scheduled to be joined by representatives from the New Mexico VA Health Care System, the New Mexico VA Regional office, the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, WNMU, and other federal, state and local agencies with information for veterans and their families about: According to the latest VA data, more than 6,800 veterans live in the four-county southwestern ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico airline service threatened if White ...
|Mar 18
|lambert
|1
|Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09)
|Mar 5
|someone on the si...
|355
|Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s...
|Feb 26
|einstein
|1
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Information and concern
|Jan '17
|mandmlb
|1
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Edwin
|28
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC