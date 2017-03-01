Town Council approves endorsement of ...

Town Council approves endorsement of Fort Bayard Project

Scott Terry, CEO of the Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce, told members of the Silver City Town Council on Tuesday evening, Feb. 28, 2017, of the deteriorated condition of old Fort Bayard, the grounds and the buildings. Terry stated the area could be a tourist attraction if it was revitalized and maintained, and would be economically beneficial to all of Grant County, including Silver City.

