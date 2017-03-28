Teacher arrested for DUI on the way t...

Teacher arrested for DUI on the way to school

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Scdailypress.com

A Sixth Street Elementary School teacher was arrested for aggravated DWI, careless driving and having an open container while driving to school at 7:30 Thursday morning. Rebecca Spurgeon, 47, of Cliff, was driving on Highway 180 toward Silver City from Cliff and crashed into a tree, according to a police blotter from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico airline service threatened if White ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09) Mar 5 someone on the si... 355
News Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s... Feb 26 einstein 1
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
Information and concern Jan '17 mandmlb 1
Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08) Jan '17 Edwin 28
News Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11) Jan '17 Panhead_Mike 10
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,685 • Total comments across all topics: 279,893,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC