Teacher arrested for DUI on the way to school

A Sixth Street Elementary School teacher was arrested for aggravated DWI, careless driving and having an open container while driving to school at 7:30 Thursday morning. Rebecca Spurgeon, 47, of Cliff, was driving on Highway 180 toward Silver City from Cliff and crashed into a tree, according to a police blotter from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

