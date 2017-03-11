Students from Mexico welcomed with open armsMarch 11th, 2017

Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner looks on as Diana Chavira Ortiz takes a selfie in the studio of Gila Mimbres Community Radio where she and three other students from Universidad Tecnologica de Camargo, in Chihuahua, Mexico, were welcomed to Silver City. On a recent Wednesday morning, university students from Mexico were on the Gila Mimbres Community Radio station's morning program "Local Flavor" to be interviewed and welcomed to Silver City by hosts Paula Geisler and Frances Trotta.

