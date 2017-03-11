Students from Mexico welcomed with op...

Students from Mexico welcomed with open armsMarch 11th, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Scdailypress.com

Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner looks on as Diana Chavira Ortiz takes a selfie in the studio of Gila Mimbres Community Radio where she and three other students from Universidad Tecnologica de Camargo, in Chihuahua, Mexico, were welcomed to Silver City. On a recent Wednesday morning, university students from Mexico were on the Gila Mimbres Community Radio station's morning program "Local Flavor" to be interviewed and welcomed to Silver City by hosts Paula Geisler and Frances Trotta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09) Mar 5 someone on the si... 355
News Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s... Mar 2 Paulo 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
Information and concern Jan '17 mandmlb 1
Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08) Jan '17 Edwin 28
News Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11) Jan '17 Panhead_Mike 10
News Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09) Jan '17 gcomp112 20
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,295 • Total comments across all topics: 279,476,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC