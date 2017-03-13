Silver City police arrest female on a...

Silver City police arrest female on aggravated DWI

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: Silver City Sun-News

The Silver City Police Department snagged another DWI. This time it came Sunday, March 12 and Eva Alcorta of Silver City was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated and a stop sign violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09) Mar 5 someone on the si... 355
News Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s... Feb 26 einstein 1
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
Information and concern Jan '17 mandmlb 1
Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08) Jan '17 Edwin 28
News Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11) Jan '17 Panhead_Mike 10
News Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09) Jan '17 gcomp112 20
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,626,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC