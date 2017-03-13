Silver City police arrest female on aggravated DWI
The Silver City Police Department snagged another DWI. This time it came Sunday, March 12 and Eva Alcorta of Silver City was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated and a stop sign violation.
