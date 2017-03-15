Silver City Museum to commemorate Wor...

Silver City Museum to commemorate World War I Centenary

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Silver City Sun-News

Silver City Museum to commemorate World War I Centenary SILVER CITY - 2017 commemorates the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I. Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://scsun.co/2mKhD85 SILVER CITY - 2017 commemorates the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I. The Silver City Museum will host the exhibit, "April 1917: The United States Enters World War I," which will be on view at the Museum from March 21 to May 14, 2017. Featuring military uniforms and original photographs, the exhibit will be in the new education and activity room on the first floor of the historic Ailman House.

