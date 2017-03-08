Senate claims fourth annual victory in charity game
Sen. Howie Morales, D-Silver City, left, and Sen. Benny Shendo Jr., D-Jemez Pueblo, defend against Rep. Gail Armstrong, R-Socorro, as she tries to control the ball Wednesday night during the New Mexico state legislators' 2017 Hoops 4 Hope basketball game. Clyde Mueller/The New Mexican Sen. Howie Morales, D-Silver City, right, shoots under defensive pressure from Rep. Bill McCamley, D-Mesilla Park, during the New Mexico State legislators' 2017 Hoops 4 Hope basketball game Wednesday at Santa Fe High Schoool's Tony Roybal Gymnasium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09)
|Mar 5
|someone on the si...
|355
|Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s...
|Mar 2
|Paulo
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Information and concern
|Jan '17
|mandmlb
|1
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Edwin
|28
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|gcomp112
|20
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC