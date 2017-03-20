Nominations are now being sought for the Silver City area's third Poet Laureate, following Bonnie Buckley Maldonado's tenure as the first and Elise Stuart's as the second. Search Begins for Silver City Area's Third Poet Laureate SILVER CITY - Nominations are now being sought for the Silver City area's third Poet Laureate, following Bonnie Buckley Maldonado's tenure as the first and Elise Stuart's as the second.

