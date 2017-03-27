PoliticsDemocratic Party will lead Cesar Chavez DayDemocratic Party...
On Friday, March 31, Cesar Chavez Day, the Grant County Democratic Party will again lead an energetic "Day of Service" in honor of the great Hispanic hero. Democratic Party will lead Cesar Chavez Day SILVER CITY - On Friday, March 31, Cesar Chavez Day, the Grant County Democratic Party will again lead an energetic "Day of Service" in honor of the great Hispanic hero.
