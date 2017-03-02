Penny Park closes to allow for installation of crum rubber on surfaces
The Town of Silver City has closed Penny Park to install some crum rubber around some of the playground equipment. Penny Park closes to allow for installation of crum rubber on surfaces SILVER CITY - The Town of Silver City has closed Penny Park to install some crum rubber around some of the playground equipment.
