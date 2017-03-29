NM 6th Dist. Court Judge Quintero ret...

NM 6th Dist. Court Judge Quintero retires

Wednesday Mar 29

NEW MEXICO SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURTANNOUNCEMENT OF VACANCYA vacancy on the Sixth Judicial District Court will exist as of March 27, 2017 due to the retirement of The Honorable H.R. Quintero effective March 24, 2017. NM 6th Dist.

