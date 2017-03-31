New Mexico teacher arrested for DWI while on her way to school

Police say 47-year-old Rebecca Spurgeon crashed into a tree on Highway 180 between Cliff and Silver City last Thursday around 7:30 a.m. According to a police report obtained by the Silver City Sun News, when police questioned her she seemed confused, and she said she was on her way home from school at Sixth Street Elementary. While she denied drinking, police say Spurgeon's breath test showed otherwise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.