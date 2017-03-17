There are on the KRQE Albuquerque story from Friday Mar 17, titled New Mexico airline service threatened if White House eliminates subsidies. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:

Three New Mexico cities would likely lose all airline service under the new federal budget proposed this week by President Donald Trump. The US Department of Transportation provides about $9 million dollars a year to Boutique Airlines to provide what is called Essential Air Service to the New Mexico cities of Carlsbad, Clovis and Silver City.

