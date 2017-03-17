New Mexico airline service threatened if White House eliminates subsidies
There are 1 comment on the KRQE Albuquerque story from Friday Mar 17, titled New Mexico airline service threatened if White House eliminates subsidies. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:
Three New Mexico cities would likely lose all airline service under the new federal budget proposed this week by President Donald Trump. The US Department of Transportation provides about $9 million dollars a year to Boutique Airlines to provide what is called Essential Air Service to the New Mexico cities of Carlsbad, Clovis and Silver City.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
|
#1 Saturday Mar 18
If you use cost benefit analysis, it is very easy to see this is wasted $$$$$
Drain the swamp
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09)
|Mar 5
|someone on the si...
|355
|Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s...
|Feb 26
|einstein
|1
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Information and concern
|Jan '17
|mandmlb
|1
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Edwin
|28
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|gcomp112
|20
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC