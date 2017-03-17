New Mexico airline service threatened...

New Mexico airline service threatened if White House eliminates subsidies

There are 1 comment on the KRQE Albuquerque story from Friday Mar 17, titled New Mexico airline service threatened if White House eliminates subsidies.

Three New Mexico cities would likely lose all airline service under the new federal budget proposed this week by President Donald Trump. The US Department of Transportation provides about $9 million dollars a year to Boutique Airlines to provide what is called Essential Air Service to the New Mexico cities of Carlsbad, Clovis and Silver City.

lambert

Lubbock, TX

#1 Saturday Mar 18
If you use cost benefit analysis, it is very easy to see this is wasted $$$$$

Drain the swamp
