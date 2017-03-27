More streetlights installed on Bullard Street, south of Broadway

Gila Valley Electric workers, from left Patrick Finch, Sean Jameson and Edward Laney, prepare to install the next to last streetlight on South Bullard, as Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner, Town Manager Alex Brown, and Silver City MainStreet Project Board President Patrick Hoskins and Manager Lucy Whitmarsh watch. On Tuesday, March 28, 2017, workers from Gila Valley Electric and representatives of the town of Silver City and Silver City MainStreet Project celebrated the installation of one of the final streetlights for the second phase of the streetlight project.

