Mogollon climb cut from Tour of the Gila opening stage
Lachlan Morton has a breakout ride at the Tour of the Gila and goes on to win the overall. Road construction has caused organisers of the Tour of the Gila to scrap the Mogollon climb from the opening stage of the UCI 2.2 race scheduled for April 19-23 in Silver City, New Mexico.
