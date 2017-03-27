Member of Grant County methamphetamine trafficking ring sentenced to prison
Crystal Medina Gomez, 50, of Silver City, N.M., was sentenced today in federal court in Las Cruces, N.M., to 30 months of imprisonment for her methamphetamine trafficking conviction. Gomez will be on supervised release for three years after completing her prison sentence.
