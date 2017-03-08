Local farmers and ranchers band together to develop food hub
Southwest New Mexico farmers, ranchers and business owners banded together last week at the Grant County Extension Services office in Silver City to ensure local grown food takes a more prominent place on dinner plates. Local farmers and ranchers band together to develop food hub SILVER CITY - Southwest New Mexico farmers, ranchers and business owners banded together last week at the Grant County Extension Services office in Silver City to ensure local grown food takes a more prominent place on dinner plates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09)
|Mar 5
|someone on the si...
|355
|Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s...
|Mar 2
|Paulo
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Information and concern
|Jan '17
|mandmlb
|1
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Edwin
|28
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|gcomp112
|20
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC