Legislative session ends divided over tax, budget

As of Saturday, the 2017 session of the New Mexico state Legislature has wrapped, exposing distinct lines between Republican Gov. Susana Martinez and the once again Democrat-led Senate and House of Representatives. Legislators representing Grant County have returned home, but expect to turn around promptly and return to Santa Fe for a special session to decide the fate of the troubled state budget.

