ISC accepts regional water plan
The New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission accepted the Southwest New Mexico Regional Water Plan at the commission's monthly meeting on Thursday, after three years of development by both local stakeholders and state officials. The plan will serve as a roadmap for water policy in the region for years to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico airline service threatened if White ...
|Mar 18
|lambert
|1
|Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09)
|Mar 5
|someone on the si...
|355
|Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s...
|Feb 26
|einstein
|1
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Information and concern
|Jan '17
|mandmlb
|1
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Edwin
|28
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC