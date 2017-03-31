Immigrant struggles showcased in Silv...

Immigrant struggles showcased in Silver City

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Scdailypress.com

After a workshop and Q&A Thursday afternoon, Love joined a panel on immigration alongside colleagues and outspoken "Dreamer" and WNMU student Grecia Rivas. The events were co-hosted by WNMU MEChA, the Grant County Democratic Party and the local Immigrant Justice Network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico airline service threatened if White ... Mar 18 lambert 1
News Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09) Mar 5 someone on the si... 355
News Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s... Feb '17 einstein 1
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
Information and concern Jan '17 mandmlb 1
Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08) Jan '17 Edwin 28
News Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11) Jan '17 Panhead_Mike 10
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Grant County was issued at March 31 at 7:16AM MDT

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,455 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC