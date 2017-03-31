Immigrant struggles showcased in Silver City
After a workshop and Q&A Thursday afternoon, Love joined a panel on immigration alongside colleagues and outspoken "Dreamer" and WNMU student Grecia Rivas. The events were co-hosted by WNMU MEChA, the Grant County Democratic Party and the local Immigrant Justice Network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico airline service threatened if White ...
|Mar 18
|lambert
|1
|Doctor accused of inappropriate exam behavior t... (Nov '09)
|Mar 5
|someone on the si...
|355
|Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s...
|Feb '17
|einstein
|1
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Information and concern
|Jan '17
|mandmlb
|1
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Edwin
|28
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC