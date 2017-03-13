Gun show a hit at Conference CenterMa...

Gun show a hit at Conference CenterMarch 13th, 2017

Grant County hit the bull's-eye this weekend after hosting its first event - the High Desert Gun Show - in the Grant County Veterans' Memorial Business and Conference Center. The High Desert Sportsmen's Club held its 20th annual gun show in the newly renovated Conference Center and was able to host more vendors there than it had in years past when the gun show was held at the Santa Clara Armory.

