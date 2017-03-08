Education cuts could cost Las Cruces more than 350 jobs
Education cuts could cost Las Cruces more than 350 jobs LCPS Superintendent Greg Ewing, NMSU Chancellor Garrey Carruthers lay out worst-case scenarios. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2m4g43N Early this week, members of the Senate Finance Committee discussed the possibility of an additional 5 percent cut to public education if Gov. Susana Martinez sticks to her pledge not to raise taxes.
