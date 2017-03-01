Continue reading

The Silver City Town Council officially opposed a bill that would rope nonpartisan elections, like those for mayors and town councilors, into a statewide election schedule, altering Silver City term limits and governmental authority. Councilors and staff opposed this, House Bill 174, especially in its restrictions on the town of Silver City's Territorial Charter, recently celebrated in a state-Senate recognized anniversary.

