Continue reading

Continue reading

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Scdailypress.com

The Silver City Town Council officially opposed a bill that would rope nonpartisan elections, like those for mayors and town councilors, into a statewide election schedule, altering Silver City term limits and governmental authority. Councilors and staff opposed this, House Bill 174, especially in its restrictions on the town of Silver City's Territorial Charter, recently celebrated in a state-Senate recognized anniversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s... Sun einstein 1
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
Information and concern Jan '17 mandmlb 1
Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08) Jan '17 Edwin 28
News Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11) Jan '17 Panhead_Mike 10
News Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09) Jan '17 gcomp112 20
News Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08) Jan '17 xela1415 7
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,660 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC