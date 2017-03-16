Cigarette tax to increase funding for schools dies in Tax and Revenuea

The Tax and Revenue Committee in the New Mexico House of Representatives today defeated legislation by a vote of 9 to 5 that would have provided public schools a needed funding increase of $89 million per year by increasing the state's cig Cigarette tax to increase funding for schools dies in Tax and Revenue Committee SANTA FE - The Tax and Revenue Committee in the New Mexico House of Representatives today defeated legislation by a vote of 9 to 5 that would have provided public schools a needed funding increase of $89 million per year by increasing the state's cig Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://scsun.co/2m6VlQK SANTA FE - The Tax and Revenue Committee in the New Mexico House of Representatives today defeated legislation by a vote of 9 to 5 that would have provided public schools a needed funding increase of $89 million per year by increasing the state's cigarette tax by ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.