Agreement marks joint degree possibilities with Mexican university

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: The Grant County Beat

Western New Mexico University officials met with representatives from the Universidad Pedagogica del Estado de Sinaloa in the Silver City campus on Wednesday to sign a memorandum of agreement between the two institutions. The agreement lays out a plan to offer collaborative projects including joint research projects, staff and faculty exchanges, student exchanges, joint conference and seminar events, and information exchanges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.

