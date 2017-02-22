Western Female Vocalist of the Year t...

Western Female Vocalist of the Year to perform in Silver City

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Silver City Sun-News

SILVER CITY - The 2015 Western Female Vocalist of the Year will return to Silver City to perform at a few venues. Carol Markstrom will be at the Market Café Friday, March 3, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

