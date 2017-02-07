Voting takes place for new school board officials and bond issues
The Women's Club was the site of the Voting Convenience Center for voting in the Silver Consolidated Schools District and Cobre Consolidated Schools. Voting takes place for new school board officials and bond issues The Women's Club was the site of the Voting Convenience Center for voting in the Silver Consolidated Schools District and Cobre Consolidated Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Information and concern
|Jan 24
|mandmlb
|1
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Edwin
|28
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|gcomp112
|20
|Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|xela1415
|7
|Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Shaun Sandoval
|33
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC