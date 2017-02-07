Tommyknocker set to grow againFebruary 7th, 2017
Local organizers of the Tommyknocker10 mountain bike race have collaborated closely with Gila National Forest officials for an expanded race in 2017. The Tommyknocker, scheduled for Feb. 25, is a trek on the Gila National Forest grounds abutting historic Fort Bayard.
