The Harmaleighs will perform at Mimbres Region Arts Council's Folka

The Mimbres Region Arts Council, in conjunction with premier sponsor Cissy McAndrew/United County Mimbres Realty, announces the 2016-17 season's last Indie/Folk concert. The Harmaleighs will perform at Mimbres Region Arts Council's Folk Series at The Buckhorn Opera House SILVER CITY - The Mimbres Region Arts Council, in conjunction with premier sponsor Cissy McAndrew/United County Mimbres Realty, announces the 2016-17 season's last Indie/Folk concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.