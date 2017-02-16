State treasurer spends more than $6,800 in hotels for 8 conferences
New Mexico is broke and elected officials know it. As lawmakers attempt to appropriate dollars that don't exist, agency budgets are on the chopping block.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Information and concern
|Jan 24
|mandmlb
|1
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Edwin
|28
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|gcomp112
|20
|Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|xela1415
|7
|Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Shaun Sandoval
|33
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC