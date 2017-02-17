Silver City to celebrate unique histo...

Silver City to celebrate unique history SaturdayFebruary 17th, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Scdailypress.com

Grant County Assessor Raul Turrieta presented Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner a framed copy of the town's Territorial Charter and the resolution for Charter Day at Tuesday night's Town Council meeting. The mayor was dressed in attire from the 1870s to promote Territorial Charter Day, which will be celebrated with a variety of events on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
Information and concern Jan 24 mandmlb 1
Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08) Jan 18 Edwin 28
News Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11) Jan 17 Panhead_Mike 10
News Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09) Jan 17 gcomp112 20
News Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08) Jan '17 xela1415 7
News Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10) Jan '17 Shaun Sandoval 33
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hurricane
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,431 • Total comments across all topics: 278,946,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC