Silver City to celebrate unique history SaturdayFebruary 17th, 2017
Grant County Assessor Raul Turrieta presented Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner a framed copy of the town's Territorial Charter and the resolution for Charter Day at Tuesday night's Town Council meeting. The mayor was dressed in attire from the 1870s to promote Territorial Charter Day, which will be celebrated with a variety of events on Saturday.
