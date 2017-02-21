Silver City Territorial Charter Day 2-17

Silver City Territorial Charter Day 2-17

On Saturday, the Town of Silver City celebrated Territorial Charter Day, the Saturday closest to February 15, when, after much political acrimony, a bill was signed in 1878 authorizing a Territorial Charter for Silver City. This allowed residents to elect city officials and participate in self-government.

