Silver City Territorial Charter Day 2-17
On Saturday, the Town of Silver City celebrated Territorial Charter Day, the Saturday closest to February 15, when, after much political acrimony, a bill was signed in 1878 authorizing a Territorial Charter for Silver City. This allowed residents to elect city officials and participate in self-government.
