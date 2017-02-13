Silver City Municipal Election absent...

Silver City Municipal Election absentee and early voting underway for March 7, 2017 election

Absentee Voting for the March 7, 2017 Regular Municipal Election for the Town of Silver City is currently being held at City Hall, 101 W. Broadway, and will end on March 3, 2017. Voters wishing to vote by Absentee may request an application to vote by absentee by calling the Town Clerk's Office at 534-6346.

