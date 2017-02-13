Showdown at the Chocolate CorralFebruary 13th, 2017

Silver Citians taking a Sunday morning stroll down Bullard could be forgiven for mistaking the clumps of hay for tumbleweeds and the stop signs for hitching posts, for a wisp of Fantasia and a whiff of chocolate still lingered in the air. Throughout Saturday, 430 Chocolate Fantasia ticket holders and uncounted pleasantly surprised visitors descended on downtown Silver City for a delicious tradition that combines chocolate, costumes, and fundraising for the arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.