School Board election Feb. 7
Voters in both the Silver and Cobre school districts will go to the polls Tuesday to elect several new school board members in each district. In the Cobre District, three of the seats are up for re-election but there is just one contested race, between Gilbert Guadiana and Eloy Medina, one of whom will take over former board member Frances Kelly's seat in Position 2. Guadiana said he would like to work to make the district fiscally efficient with the primary focus on the classroom.
