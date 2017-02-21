Recycling services being upgraded for Town of Silver City businessesa

The Town of Silver City is attempting to achieve greater efficiency and provide better services and that has led them to upgrade its recycling services that are being offered to businesses and residents. Recycling services being upgraded for Town of Silver City businesses and residents SILVER CITY - The Town of Silver City is attempting to achieve greater efficiency and provide better services and that has led them to upgrade its recycling services that are being offered to businesses and residents.

