Racy, Raunchy & Ridiculous: The $1.98 Show is back
Racy, Raunchy & Ridiculous: The $1.98 Show is back SILVER CITY - Virus Theater, in association with Only the Best Productions, presents the $1. Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://scsun.co/2k4vd38 SILVER CITY - Virus Theater, in association with Only the Best Productions, presents the $1.98 Show 2017, as a benefit for El Sol Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., at the Western New Mexico University Fine Arts Center Theater.
