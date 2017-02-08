Racy, Raunchy & Ridiculous: The $1.98...

Racy, Raunchy & Ridiculous: The $1.98 Show is back

Wednesday Feb 8

SILVER CITY - Virus Theater, in association with Only the Best Productions, presents the $1.98 Show 2017, as a benefit for El Sol Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., at the Western New Mexico University Fine Arts Center Theater.

