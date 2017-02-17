Racy, raunchy $1.98 Show this weekend

This weekend, Virus Theater will present the $1.98 Variety Show, a showcase for "raunchy, racy, and ridiculous" acts in true Vaudeville style. While performers compete for a grand prize of $1 and 98 cents, show organizers hope to raise $10,000 to go toward the renovations of El Sol Theatre as a permanent home for Virus Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.