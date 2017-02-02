Performing arts: Feb. 3

"Out of Sterno": The play runs through Feb. 12 at the Black Box Theatre, 430 N. Main St. The play by Deborah Zoe Laufer is directed by Ceil Herman. Show times are: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, and Feb. 12, and at 7 p.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.