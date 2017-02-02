New Mexico Health Options , a newly formed mental health/substance abuse agency in Grant County, is now providing psychotherapy services to clients in Grant County and southwest New Mexico. Newly formed mental health/substance abuse agency is providing services SILVER CITY - New Mexico Health Options , a newly formed mental health/substance abuse agency in Grant County, is now providing psychotherapy services to clients in Grant County and southwest New Mexico.

