Morales bill to consolidate early ed programsa

Bill to consolidate early ed programs stalls The bill stalled in the Senate Judiciary Committee, but Morales said he'll continue to bring the issue forward Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mc8hV6 SANTA FE - While legislators debate how to fund early childhood education programs, some think more efficiency and better services can be achieved by consolidating early childhood programs. Senate Bill 106 would create a cabinet-level Early Childhood Services Department with oversight of existing programs like home visiting and pre-kindergarten that are currently scattered through various state agencies.

